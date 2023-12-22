Recap 2023: 10 Viral Sensations, From Orry And Zeenat Aman To Barbenheimer

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: orry1)

Remember the internet phrase “pics or it didn't happen”? Well, in 2023 that phrase could very well be altered to “went viral or it didn't happen”. In the Indian context, the pop-culture realm saw many viral phenomena this year. While some were moments that left internet users stumped, some other viral sensations brought smiles to faces. From Alia Bhatt's lipstick hack that inspired articles and blog posts on misogyny, to the resurgence of the iconic Zeenat Aman, this year has had an assortment of some very special viral sensations. Here's a deep dive into some of 2023's most viral pop-culture moments/people.

The Sweet Life of Orry

If this were a contest, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry would be the winner for presenting us with some of 2023's most viral moments [and bizarre phone case designs]. The socialite, who is Bollywood's BFF, not only made it to Koffee With Karan episodes as a topic of discussion and Bigg Boss 17 as a guest but also gave the internet so many lines and words of great recall value.

Thanks to Orry, a section of the internet just wants to be a “liver” like him. No, not the organ but just the concept of being. "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver," Orhan Awatramani had said in a video, and the internet, needless to say, had found a viral moment, for the ages.

Also, Bollywood fans across the world have a lot to thank Orry for, since he has posted inside images from every big party. And no one, from Salman Khan to Isha Ambani, could escape Orry's selfie camera.

The resurgence of Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman, the Bollywood actress who wowed generations with her on-screen charisma in the 70s and 80s, decided to make the internet a better place by starting an Instagram profile. Her candid candour, stunning pictures, poignant captions, heartfelt advice and professional anecdotes have made her an internet sensation. What followed were brand deals and acting roles, all of which had the signature Zeenat touch for which her fans are thankful.

Keeping up with Uorfi

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton who? Meet Uorfi Javed, the fashionista who appears to have the paparazzi on speed dial and the internet in a daze with her eclectic style choices. From stepping out in costumes made of cigarette buds and newspapers to clapping back at detractors – of which some were celebrities – with unabashed candour, Uorfi's online presence has been the stuff of internet legends and fodder for numerous viral videos.

Looking like a wow

This earworm of an Instagram audio went viral and how. The lines – “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” – which started as a harmless yet enthusiastic sales pitch for an outfit by a woman named Jasmeen Kaur, soon caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. From Indian superstar Deepika Padukone to American supermodel Ashley Graham, celebrities on social media have earnestly lip-synced to the catchy lines.

Barbenheimer memes: Clash of the Titans

In July, two of Hollywood's biggest films in a long time – Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer – chose to clash at the box office. Both films boasted of topics that are popular worldwide [albeit, for very very different reasons] and a stellar star cast. The clash of the two films and the blitz of Mattel's marketing campaigns gave birth to a meme monster in the form of Barbenheimer content. From fusing stills from the two films into posters for one film named Barbenheimer to character crossovers, Barbenheimer memes ruled the internet crossover and how.

“Wipe that off,” by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, one of the country's most popular stars, presented us with one of the most viral moments of 2023 during a makeup routine video. While promoting her movie Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt shared some beauty tips in a video. In the clip, she said that she tends to rub off her lipstick after applying it generously, leaving a light stain. So far, so good.

Things escalated when Alia Bhatt added, “Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip," referring to Ranbir Kapoor. The internet, however, was not happy, calling out Ranbir Kapoor for being “controlling” and “ misogynistic”, with jokes like “Alia: Please blink if you're in danger” dominating the comments section.

Imran Khan wins the internet

Imran Khan, best known for his work in films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, and Delhi Belly, was last seen on the big screen in 2015's Katti Batti. As fans continued to wait for his comeback, Imran Khan – replying to a post dedicated to him on Instagram – said that he would return to acting only if a comment he made on the post got 1 million likes. The likes and the love came in from all quarters, after which Imran Khan said, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn't count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believed in me. Your love humbles me.”

While fans are still awaiting a movie announcement, the elusive Imran Khan has revived his Instagram account, sharing anecdotes and trivia about his previous work.

Meet Malti Marie

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in 2022, it was only in January 2023, after her first birthday, that fans got a glimpse of the baby's face. Maltese Marie's face reveal happened on the world stage – as the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas officially made it to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cheering her father and uncles from the front row was Malti Marie, looking as cute as a button on her mother's lap.

Kaavaalaa: Dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's tune

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has often proved her mettle as one of the most talented dancers in Indian cinema. So, when she appeared in a special song in one of the biggest movies of the year, Jailer headlined by Rajinikanth, it went viral, in no time. From the official Instagram handle of FC Barcelona sharing a video of kids dancing to the song to Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Suzuki grooving to the track, Kaavaalaa was a true viral sensation.

Jaya Bachchan Vs Paparazzi

To say that Jaya Bachchan and the paparazzi have a love-hate relationship would be putting it mildly. The veteran actress has little patience for the shutterbugs and is often seen snapping at the camera persons at events for being too loud or too close for comfort. At the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere in July, Jaya Bachchan snapped at the camerapersons for screaming instructions at her. She said, “I'm not deaf.” The video, unsurprisingly, went viral.

Similarly, at the screening of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies, Jaya Bachchan once again lashed out at the paparazzi; asking them to not shout before posing with Tina Ambani for pictures. This video too went viral, making way for memes.

Jaya Bachchan, on her part, has made no bones about her feelings for paparazzi. She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed?),” on an episode of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. And, so the memes continue.

