Ranveer Singh Joins The Viral Trend 'Looking Like A Wow'. He Said It For Nita Ambani

Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani (R) at the event

One can't expect a dull moment when Ranveer Singh is in the house. The actor proved us right with his presence at the grand opening of Jio World Plaza on Tuesday. Ranveer made the event even more memorable with his quirky speech on the stage. Ranveer has tried his hands at the latest social media trend of “Just looking like a wow”. In a video from the star-studded event, Ranveer compliments Nita Ambani using the viral lines. The clip shows him saying, “Whilst looking so beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.” Of course, Nita Ambani, amidst the audience, is laughing her heart out. The clip was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), with the text, “Ranveer keeping up with the trends.”

The video comes just a few days after Deepika Padukone grabbed the headlines for joining the bandwagon of this viral trend. The actress shared a video of herself dressed in her ethnic best. In the now viral reel, Deepika is seen mouthing these buzzing lines with on-point expressions. With a subtle smile on her face, Deepika lip-synced to the audio saying, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow...” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just looking like a WOW!” with a few flower emoticons. Needless to say, her video prompted hilarious reactions from her husband and industry friends alike. Replying to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “HAHAHA!!!!! DEDD!!!!!” with a string of laughing emoticons. Karan Johar commented, "I love love love this." In another comment, the filmmaker wrote, "Am obsessed.” Deepika's Fighter director Siddarth Anand said, "Deepu too funny". Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone wrote, "But why are you not wearing mouse colour?"

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will share the screen space in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Apart from this, Deepika is awaiting the release of Fighter, wherein she will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The actress has Kalki 2898AD and The Intern in the line-up. Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.