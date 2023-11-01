On Deepika Padukone's Post, Ranveer Singh Left A Comment (Rocky Randhawa Style)

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Be it her on-screen presence or fashion outings, Deepika Padukone never fails to make a statement. Now, the actress has shared some photos from the grand opening of Jio World Plaza. The album screams gorgeous from a mile and a half away. In the opening frame, Deepika can be seen showing off the Cartier jewelry. In the next click, we get a glimpse of Deepika's stunning dress. She picked a fluffy off-shoulder mini-dress with black knee-length boots. All in all, the pictures define stunning in every sense. Sharing the pics, Deepika just tagged Louis Vuitton and Cartier. One of the first comments came from Ranveer Singh. The actor channelled his inner Rocky Randhawa and commented, “Dath [death] (Knife emoticon)”. FYI: Rocky Randhawa is Ranveer Singh's character from his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted leaving the grand event after greeting Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Before this, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed the limelight with their appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. With innumerable confessions, infinite awe-worthy moments and a competitive rapid-fire round, of course, the episode turned out to be a blockbuster. The episode turned out to be one of the biggest highlights of the show, as it marked the couple's first-ever presence on a chat show together.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to share the screen space in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look of Ranveer, who will be reprising his role as Simmba. Deepika, on the other hand, is a new entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The actress will play the character of Inspector Shakti Shetty. Check out their first looks here:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan. The actress is awaiting the release of Fighter, which also features Hrithik Roshan. It will hit the theatres next year in January. Deepika also has Kalki 2898AD and The Intern in the line-up. Ranveer will be seen in Don 3.