Aww-Dorable New Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Walking The Streets Of Los Angeles With Daughter Malti Marie

Mom Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles with her little one, Daughter Malti Marie. In new photos shared by a fan page, we can see the global star, dressed in a white short and cap, out and about in Los Angeles while carrying daughter Malti Maries in her arms. For the outing, the Citadel star was seen wearing a white tank top and dark cargo pants. She also sported a cap and sunglasses. Her little one wore a colorful dungaree with a matching hat.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party at Los Angeles. A fan page shared some pictures of the couple exiting the party. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. Priyanka completed her look with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. He wore a floral jacket over his white kurta. In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. The fanpage wrote in the caption, "Yesterday NP hosted a Diwali dinner at Nobu Cr Backgrid." The Internet didn't seem to be happy with Priyanka's make-up. A user commented, "What's wrong with her makeup?" Another user commented, "What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg ?" However other users showered the couple with love and compliments. An Instagram user wrote, "The Indian attire of Nick and Cav is bringing out the best in them." Another comment read, "Wow, beatiful family."

Last month, Priyanka Chopra came to Mumbai to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Priyanka Chopra opted for a halter neck gown and a minimal accessory look for the opening ceremony. Priyanka's gown was from the shelves of designer Tony Ward. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival." Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was absolutely bowled over by her look. He commented, "Damn" and dropped a few fire emojis. The Internet was also impressed by Priyanka's sartorial choice. A user commented, "So pretty." Another user wrote, "Omggg The Diva." Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022.