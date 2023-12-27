Yearender 2023: NCERT's Overhaul Promises Lighter Syllabi, Comprehensive Learning

The syllabus reduction spans classes 1 to 12, as NCERT aims to ease the academic load on students.

The introduction of revised NCERT textbooks, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), is set for the academic session 2024-25. Guided by the NEP's "5+3+3+4" plan, these textbooks aim to provide a contemporary and comprehensive learning experience. The significant educational transformation involves collaboration with states and territories and the development of digital formats.

Implementation of the revised textbooks:

The revised NCERT textbooks will be implemented in schools from the academic session 2024-25, as per the NEP's guidelines. The crafting of these textbooks is closely aligned with the ongoing development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) to ensure their relevance and comprehensiveness.

NEP's "5+3+3+4" plan:

The NEP 2020 recommends a distinctive "5+3+3+4" plan, dividing students' learning journey into five years of basics, followed by three years each in the preparation and middle stages, and concluding with four years in the advanced stage.

Digital accessibility of NCERT textbooks:

All NCERT textbooks, developed under the updated NCF, will be made available in a digital format.

Development of the national curriculum framework:

The development of the new NCF involves the leadership of former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan and a 12-member steering committee. The initiative includes four NCFs, addressing Early Childhood Care and Education, School Education, Teacher Education, and Adult Education.

State involvement and curriculum frameworks:

States and Union Territories actively participate in the development process by preparing their State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs). These frameworks integrate insights from district-level consultations, mobile app surveys, and position papers developed by State Focus Groups, aligning with the NEP 2020.

Overhaul of school education by NCERT:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has initiated a significant overhaul of school education, focusing particularly on the Social Science syllabus for Classes 6 to 12. A 35-member committee, chaired by Michel Danino, operates under the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) to develop syllabi and teaching materials aligning with the NCF and NEP goals.

Formation of oversight committees:

Following the NCF announcement, NCERT set up the National Curriculum Framework Oversight Committee (NOC) and National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC) on July 21, emphasizing the structured oversight and development of educational materials.

Curricular Area Groups (CAGs) and interdisciplinary approaches:

The Curricular Area Groups (CAGs) play a vital role in formulating subject-specific syllabi and teaching-learning materials. The CAG focused on social sciences collaborates with other groups to maintain continuity across classes, foster inter-disciplinarity, and integrate cross-cutting themes within the social sciences.

Syllabus modification:

Some sections in Science and Mathematics have been excluded from NCERT textbooks, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. Notably, the content for the Science and Mathematics subjects in Class 9 has been reduced, with three chapters removed in Science and four in Mathematics. Furthermore, three chapters each have been omitted in Physics and Chemistry for Class 11. Additionally, NCERT has introduced alterations in the curriculum for English, Hindi, and Mathematics in Classes 1 and 2.

Syllabus reduction across classes:

The syllabus reduction spans classes 1 to 12, as NCERT aims to ease the academic load on students. This modification will be effective from the upcoming academic session in 2024. NCERT has commenced the distribution of revised books, starting with Classes 1 and 2, while books for several subjects in Classes 9 and 11 have also been dispatched.

Facilitating learning through offline and online courses:

To facilitate learning, NCERT now offers both offline and online courses. The syllabus reduction is part of NCERT's initiative to alleviate the study burden on students. Book distribution is currently underway, and NCERT plans to provide books for all subjects from Class 1 to 12 by the second week of February. This change is under the New Education Policy 2020, which was initiated in 2023 and is set to be fully implemented in the upcoming session.