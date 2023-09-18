Kaavaalaa Girl Tamannaah's Shout Out To Jailer Star Rajinikanth - 'Working With You Has Been Memorable'

Image was shared by Tamannaah. (Courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Rajinikanth's Jailer has created havoc by minting over Rs 650 crore at the box office (worldwide). On Sunday, September 17, the makers celebrated the success of Jailer with a star-studded bash. We got a glimpse of the party. Courtesy: Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress, who has a special appearance in the film, shared a video capturing some golden moments from the event. The Instagram Reels opens with Tamannaah entering the venue looking gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. Next, the actress is seen interacting with superstar Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, and singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander. We can also spot the chairman of Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran in the video. FYI: Jailer was backed by Sun Pictures. In the caption, Tamannaah wrote, “Last night we celebrated! A culmination of vision, passion and teamwork! Team Jailer… it has been an absolute honour and pleasure to be a part of this film. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew. A special shout out to the man himself Rajinikanth sir… working with you has been truly memorable. Nelson Dilipkumar sir… Thank you for everything! Let's keep creating great stories together! Everyone at Sun Pictures, looking forward to many more collaborations together. And finally… thank you to the audience for giving this film and Kaavaalaa so much love!”

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaain Jailer took the Internet by storm. People from across the world re-created the hook step in their own quirky ways. The viral track also features Rajinikanth.

Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed the high-octane dance number. The choreography of Kaavaalaa has been done by Jani Master. Check out the song here:

Speaking of Jailer, apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, it also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff (special appearance), Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The film was released on August 10.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Jailer 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, “In what is essentially an ultra-violent crime drama about an erstwhile jailer who is forced to don the garb of a vengeance seeker years after his retirement, the charismatic lead actor assumes a circumspect, unflashy persona who does not swing into 'action' until he is left with no other option…Not that the Rajinikanth aura is in need of any sort of resurrection. What Jailer does is project him for what he is and has always aspired to be - a star for all seasons and all regions.”