Koffee With Karan 8: How Orry Became Orry -'Blame Boney Kapoor'

Image instagrammed by Orry. (courtesy: Orry)

The eighth season ofKoffee With Karanhas drawn to a close and the finale episode features Karan Johar interacting with some of the most popular comedians and content creators in the country. The highlight of the episode, however, was Karan Johar's interaction with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Karan Johar, playing the inquisitive host as always, touched upon Orry's rather confounding popularity and asked Orry if he remembers the first time he felt famous. To this, Orry had a rather unexpected answer. He said that there is only one person to be blamed for his popularity and that is filmmaker Boney Kapoor. FYI: Orry is also BFFs with Boney Kapoor's daughters and Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. “If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. Blame him. Because the first time I got the limelight, it was his fault. I was attending his daughter's birthday, and when I entered the gate, the media was like, click, click, click… And Boney uncle, being the gentleman that he is, had come down to receive me,” Orry revealed.

Sharing that he was petrified of the paparazzi during this first interaction, Orry added: “I was so shy, I was shaking. I told him, ‘Boney uncle, they were calling my name'. And he was like, ‘Did you pose?' And I said I didn't. He grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media, and said, ‘Yeh Orry hai, iska photo lo, yeh mera bachcha hai [This is Orry. Take his picture. He is my child]. The match was always there, and so was the gunpowder, and Boney just lit it. And now I'm on Koffee, so I should write him a cheque,” as Karan Johar burst out laughing.

While on the show, Orry also revealed a rather unique strategy that he and his team – who he refers to as his minions – have planned for his “brand”. “"When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that's the story I'm telling and I spend the whole day reading morning to night. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone's like, Oh his 15 minutes will end, he's going to vanish, just wait. The fame's getting to his head. Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest,” he explained.

