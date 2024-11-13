Arjun Kapoor Recalls He Purchased Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Mohabbatein</i> Tickets In Black: "I Was In Class 8 Or 9..."

Arjun Kapoor, basking in the success of Singham Again, recalled the fond memories of watching Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein by purchasing tickets in black in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Arjun also revealed he convinced his mother (Mona Kapoor) to give him money to buy tickets in black. Calling it an "Unforgettable experience", Arjun Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "I think, the one experience I remember is when Mohabbatein was released, and we couldn't get tickets outside Chandan Cinema; we bought them at the black market. There were ten of us, and it was also during the Diwali holidays.

On watching films in those days, Arjun Kapoor said, "I was in class 8 or 9. I was never good at studies. In those days, when exams get over, we used to make plans of watching movies together. It was a big deal back then. I remember, our exams got over on Thursday and Mohabbatein was released on Friday." Mohabbatein, he said, was special. "Mohabbatein has also a lot of emotional value for me. The music, the introduction, everything about the film, I remember so clearly," he remarked.

Last week, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of posts praising his acting skills including memes capturing his transition from troll-bait to fan favourite. A post featuring two pictures of Arjun Kapoor was captioned, "Trolled for being cast in the film" and "Admired for portrayal of Danger Lanka." In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again!" Take a look:

Ahead of the release of his film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. Arjun in a recent video shared that for nearly a year, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his role of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.