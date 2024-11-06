Arjun Kapoor's Boss Reply To Trolls Who Questioned His Acting Skills: "Turning Non-Believers Into Believers"

Arjun Kapoor grabbed eyeballs with his performance in Rohit Shetty's magnum opus Singham Again. He has been praised by critics and audience alike. On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of posts praising his acting skills. He shared a bunch of meme posts which capture his transition from being trolled to being "admired." A post featuring two pictures of Arjun Kapoor, wrote, "Trolled for being cast in the film" and "Admired for portrayal of Danger Lanka." In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again!" Take a look:

Ahead of the release of his film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. Arjun in a recent video shared that for nearly a year, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his role of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. "I had the biggest film of the industry to shoot and I didn't want to be distracted. Sometimes when you go missing for a few days, or become lowkey, people may remember you and view you in a new light," he shared.

The actor said he "just switched off" to prepare for his character. "I just went into this whole thing about just being focused on this one particular film and treating it like my debut all over again almost." He wanted to be "so clear and so available" for Singham Again that he prioritised it above everything else. The character, he says, came from Rohit's vision, which he said allowed him to "just come and play the part and look the part," reported IANS.