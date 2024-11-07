Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Autoimmune Disorder And Career Comeback In <i>Singham Again</i>

Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his film Singham Again. The actor plays the bad guy – Danger Lanka — in Rohit Shetty's cop drama. But do you know that the actor was “going through the worst phase” in his life when he signed up for the film? “When I signed this film, I was going through the worst phase of my life. Personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally and physically. I did not know whether I was depressed or not, I just knew something was not working. I was procrastinating a lot. I stopped enjoying watching films and I only know that. So for me, my life was films. And then it reached a point where I think I self-imploded. I was not a happy person. And the fire within me diminished,” Arjun said in a conversation with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter.

Arjun Kapoor added that his “physicality has become a strength now”. He said, “I do look like a menacing personality... I do carry myself in a certain way on-screen. So I am definitely open to it. I think it allows you to really have fun.”

For the first time, Arjun Kapoor spoke about suffering from an autoimmune disorder known as Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. “I have something called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It's an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look — which is ironic because, in this profession, you're not really relaxed,” he disclosed.

Arjun Kapoor, on Instagram, expressed gratitude to fans for showering their love on his role as Danger Lanka aka Zubair Hafeez in Singham Again. Take a look:

Singham Again was released in the theatres on November 1. The action-entertainer is the third segment of the much-loved Singham franchise and the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff are part of the film.