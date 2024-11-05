<i>Lady Singham</i>: Shakti Shetty's Track For <i>Singham Again</i> Has Just Dropped

Another day, another update on Singham Again. The makers have recently released the track titled Lady Singham. Zero points for guessing — we all know it is about Shakti Shetty, played by Deepika Padukone. The video opens with Deepika stepping out of a police vehicle, followed by Ajay Devgn in a cop uniform walking against a backdrop of snowy mountains. When someone asks, “Vardi pehnne wale har officer ko lagta hai ki vo Singham hai? [Does every officer wearing a uniform think they are Singham?]” Deepika delivers a powerful reply, “Mai Singham nahi, mai Lady Singham hai re. [I am not Singham, I am Lady Singham.]” The scene shifts to a festive atmosphere around a temple, where Lady Singham is seen striding with confidence. Soon, she is joined by Singham, along with other cops – Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh – as they prepare to fight against the villainous Arjun Kapoor. The video also showcases action-packed sequences where Lady Singham takes down law offenders. And of course, it is not a Rohit Shetty film without thrilling visuals of cars catching fire and vehicles being tossed into water bodies. Lady Singham features vocals by Santhosh Venky, with lyrics by Kumaar and composition by Ravi Basrur.

The makers dropped the music video on YouTube with the caption, “Prepare to witness the strength and determination of Lady Singham! Sung by the powerhouse Santhosh Venky, with impactful lyrics by Kumaar and an energetic composition by Ravi Basrur, this track captures her fierce and fearless spirit, embodying the unstoppable force of justice.”

Released on November 1, Singham Again also features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Jackie Shroff and Dayanand Shetty. The film is the movie is the third part of the Singham franchise. The first instalment, titled Singham, was released in 2011, and the second part, Singham Returns, debuted in theatres in 2014. The Singham series is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which also features Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.

Singham Again has been jointly produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment. The film clashed at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.