Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's Absence At <i>Singham Again</i> Trailer Launch: "She's Busy With Baby. <i>Mera</i> Duty <i>Raat Me Hain</i>"

Ranveer Singh lit up the Singham Again trailer launch event and how. The actor, sans Deepika Padukone, was present at the event with the ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and explained why Deepika couldn't attend the event. "Deepika toh baby ke saath busy hai. Toh aa nehi payi. Meri duty night ko hai, toh main aa gaya (Deepika is busy with the baby. So she couldn't make it. My duty is at the night. So I have come)", said the actor.

Ranveer also revealed that Deepika was pregnant during the shoot of Singham Again and he introduced his daughter as baby "Simmba. "Yeh meri baby ka debut hain. Baby Simbaa. Deepika was pregnant during the shooting. Lady Singham, Baby Simmba and Simmba ke taraf se aap sab ko Happy Diwali (This is my baby's debut. Wishing you a Happy Diwali from Simmba, baby Simmba and Lady Singham), said Ranveer at the event.

The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor (Avni Kamat) narrating to her son how Ram fought for Sita and travelled 3000 km to Sri Lanka to rescue her. When the son shows doubt if his father will ever do such a heroic thing for his mother, Ajay Devgn quips, "Google pe Bajirao Singham type kar le, pata chal jayega tera baap kaun hai (Please type Bajirao Singham on Google. You will get to know who your father is.) The story propels around the abduction of Kareena Kapoor by the deadly Arjun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn won't spare anyone until he saves his wife from the hands of evil powers. Meet the big army of Singham - Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote, "ISS DIWALI AAEGA MASS KA ZALZALA !!!!!!!#SinghamAgain on 1st November in a theatre near you!" Take a look:

Singham released in 2011. Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal played the pivotal roles in the film. Singham Returns released in 2014. In Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amole Gupte acted in the lead roles. Simmba, which released in 2018, introduced Ranveer Singh to the cop-universe. Sooryavanshi (2021) inducted Akshay Kumar into the franchise. All of them were hits at the box office.