<i>Singham Again</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses ₹ 150 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is having an incredible run at the box office. Within five days of its release, the Rohit Shetty directorial has surpassed the ₹150 crore-mark at the domestic box office. Despite a slight dip in ticket receipts, the movie made ₹13.50 crore on Tuesday, reported industry tracker site Sacnilk. With this, Singham Again's total collection now stands at ₹153.25 crore. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. So far, the Anees Bazmee film has accumulated a total collection of ₹137 crore giving Singham Again a decent lead of approximately ₹16 crore. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film boasts a star-studded cast of Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty are also part of the project.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Singham Again's Monday box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “After scoring a superb total in its opening weekend, coinciding with #Diwali festivities, there was widespread speculation that Singham Again might face a dip on Monday, the first working day. However, the Monday numbers have silenced both doubters and naysayers. Singham Again delivers a super-solid total on the crucial Monday, defying all expectations and projections... It continues to resonate strongly with its core audience - the masses - as well as with devoted Singham fans.”

He added, “The action-entertainer is performing best in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat... In other mass circuits, however, the response ranges from decent to ordinary. Incidentally, #SinghamAgain is #RohitShetty's 10th film to enter the ₹100 cr Club.”

Singham Again has been collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy.