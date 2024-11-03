Inside Pics From Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nysa And Yug's Diwali Famjam

Kajol's latest Instagram entry is sugar, spice and everything nice. The actress shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with her family – husband Ajay Devgn and their children, Nysa and Yug. In the first frame, we see Ajay and Yug twinning in matching kurta-pyjama sets, setting father-son goals. They are joined by Kajol and Nysa, who look elegant in ethnic outfits. In the next frame, the family of four is seen smiling and posing for the camera. They are then joined by Ajay's sister, Neelam Devgn, and her children, Danish and Aaman. Lastly, there are two playful snaps of Kajol and Yug, where Kajol is striking goofy poses while Yug is caught mid-motion. In her LOL caption, Kajol wrote, “Diwali hamare nok jhok ke bina adhuri hai [Diwali is incomplete without our playful banter.]” Reacting to the post, Saba Patudi wrote, “Haapppyyy Diwali Keep shining.”

Kajol also shared a picture with her sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, and their mother, veteran actress Tanuja. While Tanishaa and Tanuja were twinning in beautiful blue traditional outfits, Kajol looked stunning in a vibrant green saree.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kajol/3492574195073238062/

Oh, and the actress also treated us to the "matching moment" of Ajay Devgn, Yug, Danish and Aaman. “What a matched set!” read the side note.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kajol/3492574502867968168/

Ajay Devgn also shared a slew of snaps from the festivities. In his caption, the actor simply wrote, “Happy Diwali.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. They welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2010.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Up next, she is expected to appear in Sarzameen, Maharagni- Queen of Queens and Maa. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is making all the right noises at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone in key roles.