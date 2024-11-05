<i>Singham Again</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is giving tough competition to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film witnessed a dip on its first Monday. However, it's still racing ahead of Kartik Aaryan's film. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 18 crore, taking to total to Rs 139.75 crore in the domestic market. The Singham series is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe that includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Indian Police Force. Per Sacnilk, the film had 16.53% occupancy in morning shows, 33.98% in afternoon shows, 38.41% occupancy in shows, 46.18% shows in the night.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the day 2 box office collection of Singham Again. He wrote, "#SinghamAgain remains unstoppable on Day 2 [Saturday], with #Maharashtra and #Gujarat emerging as the top-performing states. National chains saw strong footfalls after 3 pm, while mass circuits continued to deliver massive numbers, driving #SinghamAgain beyond the ₹ 40 cr mark for the second day in a row."

A star-studded project, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in key roles. Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty are also part of the project. The film has been collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy. Singham Again locked horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.