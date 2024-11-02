<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Vs <i>Singham Again</i>: How The Diwali Releases Performed On Their Opening Day

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again both lit up the box office this Diwali. Both the films enjoyed a strong start, but the Rohit Shetty directorial took the lead over Anees Bazmee's movie. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Singham Again earned an impressive ₹43.5 crore on its opening day. The action film had an overall 65.35% occupancy in Hindi markets on its first Friday. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brought in ₹35.5 crore on day one, as per a separate report by Sacnilk. The movie achieved a higher occupancy rate of 75.3% on November 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles. This film marks the third instalment in the popular horror-comedy franchise, which began in 2007 with the release of the first part, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The second instalment, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was released in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Coming to Singham Again, the film is no less than a star-studded project. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are seen playing key roles in the movie. Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari are also part of the cast. This film marks the third instalment in the Singham franchise, with the first movie released in 2011, followed by the second in 2014. The Singham series is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.

Ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's release, Kartik Aaryan shared his thoughts on the box office clash in an exclusive interview with NDTV. The actor said, “I am confident about our film. I hope they (Singham franchise) maintain their success streak while our film also works at the box office. I am just hoping that both the films work. I think that Diwali is an occasion when two good films can work together. Audiences get two options in two different genres, that is the best part. As an audience I think people will go to watch both the movies.” Click here to read in detail.