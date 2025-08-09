<i>Mahavtar Narsimha</i> Director To NDTV: "Muslim Viewers Told Me The Film Strengthened Their Faith"

Mahavatar Narsimha, the mytho-spiritual drama backed by Hombale Films, is turning out to be one of the surprise blockbusters of 2025.

Thirteen days since its release, the Hindi version alone has raked in a remarkable Rs 83.55 crore - no small feat considering the crowded box office, with big titles like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 vying for attention.

What makes Mahavatar Narsimha stand apart? According to its director, Ashwin Kumar, it's not just the story, but the soul of the film that's connecting with people.

"We're overflowing with emotion for our own children. Now imagine the magnitude of love the divine has for us," Kumar told NDTV. "This is not a religious film. It's an interreligious faith film. Because love, it is a universal emotion. So is faith. Hence the film is growing leaps and bounds."

The director is clear that Mahavatar Narsimha is not trying to preach or convert. "I've had people from different communities, including many Muslim viewers, come up to me and say that the film strengthened their own faith. I'm not saying go convert your religion. What I'm saying is, you understand what faith is. Whether you pray to a God, believe in energy, or place your trust in the universe this film simply asks you to surrender to that faith."

Interestingly, the film's second week has outperformed the first. A 57% jump in collections, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who called the trend "nothing short of sensational." The ₹100 crore milestone now seems well within reach.