Ibrahim Ali Khan Got This Pic With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Star Jaya Bachchan (He's On The Crew)

Saba Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is proud of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan as he assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Monday, she shared a picture of Ibrahim posing with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan on the sets of the movie. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Proud of you Iggy." In the image, Ibrahim and Jaya Bachchan wrapped their arms around each other and happily posed for the camera. Ibrahim looks uber cool in a t-shirt and pants, while Jaya Bachchan looks beautiful in a pink ensemble.

Here have a look:

Karan Johar is returning as a director after six years with a romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan and Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene also assisted Karan Johar. On Monday, several pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani went viral on the internet in which Ibrahim, Arin and Arhaan were posing with the crew. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has announced the wrap of his film. He shared a special video on his Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note that read, "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani (story) that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director's chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani (story)...I am forever grateful."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year on February 10.