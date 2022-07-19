Saba Ali Khan's 'Best Times' Are With Her Nephew Jeh. See New Pics

Saba Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has treated her Insta family to new pictures of her with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh (Saif and Kareena Kapoor's younger son). The photos are from their play date in Hyde Park, London. In the pictures, Jeh looks adorable as he poses with his bua (aunt) in the park. Sharing the image, Saba captioned it as "The best times ... are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew...! Missed the other brother n niece too!". Soon after Saba shared the post, actress Neha Dhupia commented "Cheeks (heart emoticon).

Here have a look:

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram is a collection of priceless pictures from the family archive. A few days ago, she reunited with her nephew Jeh in London and shared cute selfies. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Jeh baba n Moi! #reunited #atlast #london #summer #jehalikhan #tim #missed #you"

Here have a look:

Earlier, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and captioned it as "Abba n Amma My people Thank you to followers who share these special memories... God bless!". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are now holidaying with their sons Taimur and Jeh in Italy. The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned the photos as "Life is beautiful". Before jetting off to Italy, the Pataudi family was holidaying in London.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is also gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.