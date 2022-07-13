When Saba Ali Khan Met Nephew Jeh In London. See Adorable Pics

Saba Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is also holidaying in London, is finally "reunited" with her nephew Jeh, Kareena Kapoor and Saif's younger son. Saba Ali Khan often shares cute images of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, Saba shared two adorable pictures of Jeh in which the duo is basking in the sun as they spend some quality time together. However, she missed Taimur. Sharing the images, Saba captioned it as, "Jeh baba n Moi! #reunited #atlast #london #summer #jehalikhan #tim #missed #you".

Soon after Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared the post, her Insta followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Such an adorable pic," followed by two hearts, while another wrote, "He look like the queen beboo".

Here have a look:

Ever since Kareena Kapoor landed in the city with Saif Ali Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh, she has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. On Tuesday, the couple took their elder son Taimur to his first cricket match in London. She shared an image of Taimur on her Instagram handle, in which he is adorably posing for the camera in a pink shirt and blue jeans. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My first match (red heart emoticon) Indian vs England (red heart emoticon)".

Here have a look:

Here have a look at more pictures from Kareena Kapoor's London diaries:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on August 11. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.