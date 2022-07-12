Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's 'Perfect' Sunday With Friends In London. Bonus - Jeh

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and her friends. (courtesy: galliganalexandra)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are busy holidaying in London with their sons Taimur and Jeh. It's been weeks now, and the couple is making every day count. Recently, the Pataudi family spent quality time with friends, cooking and clicking selfies. Their friend Alexandra Galligan shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of their "perfect" Sunday. In the first post, Kareena, along with her younger son Jeh and friends, is posing for a selfie. Everyone in the image can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile, including baby Jeh. Sharing the image, Alexandra captioned it as "Sunday vibes ... chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!".

In the next post, Saif Ali Khan can be seen busy cooking a delicious delicacy in the kitchen. In the image, Saif looks uber cool in a grey t-shirt and blue jeans as he happily poses for the picture. Alexandra Galligan captioned the picture as, "The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!".

Here have a look at the pictures:

Alexandra Galligan has also shared a group picture on her Instagram handle that shows Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoying a meal with their friends, including the popular show The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar. Sharing the images, Alexandra captioned it as, "Great weekend with the greatest of friends."

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to England soon after the actress completed the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's next based on the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Here have a look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's London diaries:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.