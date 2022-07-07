'Keeping Up With The Pataudis,' Writes Sara Ali Khan As She Shares New Pics From London. Bonus - Jeh

The Pataudi's. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

It was a Pataudis day out in London as Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan spent quality time with their father, Saif Ali Khan and half-brother Jeh Ali Khan. Sara recently shared a post on her Instagram featuring "the Pataudis". In the first image, a smiling Jeh looks at Sara and Ibrahim. In the next, Sara and Ibrahim are posing with their father, Saif Ali Khan. In the last image, "the Pataudis" - Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh pose for the camera. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi's...". The pictures are from a park named Grosvenor Square in London.

Here have a look:

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories featuring Saif and his three kids. Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are missing in the photos.

Here have a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first wife, Amrita Singh, while Taimur and Jeh are from his second wife, Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena landed in London two weeks ago, while Sara and Ibrahim recently checked in the city.

Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures with her "tribe" on her Instagram handle, enjoying London summer. She captioned the post as, "Summer vibe With my tribe Kindly like, share and subscribe". Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her younger son Jeh and captioned it as, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be...#MyJeh baba... #Summer2022"

Here have a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their respective movies, Vikram Vedha and Laal Singh Chaddha.