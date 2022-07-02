Kareena Kapoor, Son Jeh And A Picture-Perfect Rainbow. What's Not To Love?

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, holidaying in London with family, added a picture-perfect moment on her Instagram profile on Saturday. The picture features Kareena Kapoor posing with son Jeh Ali Khan and a rainbow in the background. Kareena's ear-to-ear grin in the picture says it all. Kareena Kapoor's caption was as adorable as the picture. She wrote: "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever? Cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be... My Jeh baba." She added the hashtag #Summer 2022.

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Guess who Kareena Kapoor met in London? Sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena and wrote "reunited" with the hashtag #sistersquad.

This is thee post we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film, co-starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor.