Kareena Kapoor's Day Out In London With Cousin Riddhima And Aunt Reema Jain

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this picture. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahnioff)

Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying in London with her family - husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, recently met her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Reema Jain. On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor's sister shared a picture on her Instagram stories, offering a glimpse of her outing with her family. In the image, the actress can be seen in a striped shirt and layered the look with a jacket. She is sporting her no-makeup look and has tied her hair, while her cousin Riddhima looks pretty in a black outfit. Their aunt Reema also looks beautiful as she poses with her nieces. Sharing the post, Riddhima simply dropped two heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor landed in London this morning, and ever since then, she has been sharing several pictures and videos from the picturesque location on her Instagram stories. She has also dropped an adorable photo with her daughter Samara. Check out the post below:

It seems London is a new vacation destination as several celebs such as Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Twinkle Khanna, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra are currently holidaying with their family in London.

Meanwhile, from shopping, and attending concerts to enjoying meals, Kareena Kapoor has been keeping her Instagram family updated by sharing pictures and videos from London. Soon after she checked in the city, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram handle, enjoying coffee. She captioned it as "Waited two years for you baby Pret #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover".

Here's how the Khan family attended The Rolling Stones concert:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.