More Pics From Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's London Diaries. Bonus - Taimur And Jeh

Kareena with Saif and Taimur.(courtesy: bollybtown)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are living their best lives in London. The star couple checked into UK last week along with sons Taimur and Jeh. Many fan pages dedicated to Kareena Kapoor, shared snippets from the time she and Saif Ali Khan attended The Rolling Stones' London concert recently. Kareena Kapoor too teased her Instafam with pictures from her London holiday. Posting a photograph of son Taimur on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote: "Giffords Circus, just the best ever." In a separate Instagram story, Kareena posted a photo of son Jeh Ali Khan and she wrote: 'The best kind of friends at the park."

First take a look at Kareena Kapoor's recent Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Here are some photos and videos of the family from The Rolling Stones' London concert:

Last week, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture from her favourite eatery in London and she wrote: "Waited two years for you baby Pret. Sipping my coffee. Coffee lover."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film, co-starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan. He will also star in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.