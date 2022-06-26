Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Attend The Rolling Stones Concert In London. See Pics

The Khan family. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is having the time of her life with her family - husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh in London. Ever since the actress checked into London, she has been keeping her family updated by sharing adorable pictures. Recently, the actress added new photos to her London diaries on her Instagram handle, offering glimpses into her musical night with her family. In the first image shared on her Instagram stories, Kareena is posing with her little Tim, twinning in the same t-shirts. Their t-shirts have the log of the famous band The Rolling Stones. Kareena layered her look with a black leather jacket while her son styled his hair in spikes. Sharing the image, she captioned it as "And here we come...".

In the next picture, Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, wearing t-shirts with The Rolling Stones logo. Kareena and Saif layered their looks with black leather jackets, while their son paired his look with a grey hoodie. Sharing the image, the actress captioned it as "The Rolling Stones Baby". The Khan family attended a concert by The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park, London.

Here have a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor jetted off to London after wrapping up the shoot of her OTT debut movie helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Sharing the pictures from the last day of the shoot, Kareena wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I'm pretty sure the best film too". Check out the post below:



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also has several films in his kitty - Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.