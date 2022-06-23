Kareena Kapoor Asks, 'Mr Khan Is That You?' As She Shares New Pic From Her London Diaries

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture of Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in London with her family - husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh, has shared a new post on her Instagram handle. The actress has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan walking on the streets of London. In the image, we can see him carrying bags on his shoulder and in hand, acing his husband's duties. The actor is as usual, looking dashing in a blue t-shirt paired with jeans. He completed his look with white sneakers and sunglasses. Sharing the image, Kareena captioned it as, "Mr Khan is that you?" followed with laughing and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are joined by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra. (Click here to check out the pictures shared by Kareena's cousins.)

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she's holidaying in London. She shared an image of herself sipping a coffee and captioned it as "Waited two years for you baby Pret #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover ". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh's next based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Also, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.