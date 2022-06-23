Hey Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor 'Still Loves' The Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

A still from the video. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Aamir Khan has been keeping the fans hooked by dropping clips of his upcoming song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, Kareena Kapoor has dropped a video on her Instagram handle, assuring Aamir that she loves the final version of Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. The video starts with Kareena listening to the recording of the song. She says, "I love this song, I have already decided it. Best song in the film". The video continues, and Aamir Khan can be seen sitting in a music studio with music composer Pritam and others. He tells him that Kareena loved the song and called it the "song of the decade". However, he adds that when Kareena will question him after listening to the final version as she loved the earlier recording.

Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor captioned it as, "Hey Aamir, I still love this song". Check out the post below:

On Wednesday, the official page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a clip wherein Aamir can be seen advising Pritam that there is nothing like old-fashioned or new-fashioned song and added that there is only good and bad music. Sharing the video, the page captioned it as,"We couldn't agree more! When you're honest to the tune, magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha". Check out the video below:

The song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi will feature the relationship of Laal and Rupa. It is composed by Pritam and will release tomorrow (June 24).

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.