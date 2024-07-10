Kareena Kapoor's 'View' For The Day - This Holiday Pic Of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan on a beach. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

New day, new photos from Kareena Kapoor's European vacation. Saif Ali Khan might be a social media recluse but his wife and superstar Kareena Kapoor loves to share pictures on her Instagram profile. Her latest contribution to the feed - a shirtless picture of husband Saif. The actor can be seen soaking up the sun on a beach. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "DADDY-O. Summer 2024." On her Instagram stories, Kareena shared another beach click and she wrote. "View from my bed."

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture from her holiday:

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor shared this stunning mirror selfie from her holiday and she captioned it, "Is it Monday?" She added the track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz to her post.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Before that, he featured in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Devara, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.