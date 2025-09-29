Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Is All About Love, Joy And (Not) Sugar-Free Cake

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little munchkin Inaaya, has turned 8 today (September 29). On this special occasion, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a cute post on Instagram to wish her niece a happy birthday.

She shared two adorable pictures of Inaaya - the first one showed her posing with her uncle, Saif Ali Khan. The next one featured a candid snapshot of Kareena and Inaaya together.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Princess Innaya …love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world. @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi."

For birthday girl Inaaya, aunt Saba Pataudi shared a sweet post on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Saba planting a kiss on Inaaya's cheek. The side note read, "Happy 8th birthday my innijaan!! Love you to the moon n back."

Last year, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter's birthday with an animal-themed bash. The event was attended by Inaaya's uncle and aunt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their children, Jeh and Taimur. Kunal's BFF, actor Angad Bedi, also came to wish Inaaya.

Soha shared the joyous moments from the celebration on Instagram. In the video, birthday girl was seen getting off her bed and stepping into a beautifully decorated balcony with a unicorn theme. As she entered the hall, she was greeted by an impressive animal-themed backdrop featuring dogs, cats, and rabbits.

Further in the clip, Inaaya was seen making cotton candy and cutting a two-tiered cake alongside her parents. The celebration was filled with joy, as many of Inaaya's friends were seen enjoying the party.

In the caption, Soha wrote, “Life is better with sprinkles... #happybirthday Thank you to everyone who wished us, who visited us and who helped us celebrate."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.