Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sharmila Tagore's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi, the daughter of the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, received an outpouring of love and warm birthday wishes from her family members on her special day.

The celebrations were marked by heartfelt gestures from her close relatives, including her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her mother, Sharmila Tagore. Bebo, who shares a close bond with Saba, took to social media to express her love and admiration for her.

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Posting a lovely picture of them, Kareena wished Saba with a heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday, dearest Saba. Have the best year ahead. Love you,” followed by red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Saba's mother, Sharmila Tagore, sent a bouquet of beautiful flowers to Saba, accompanied by warm birthday wishes. Saba took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the surprise and wrote, “Beautiful flowers from Ma.”

Instagram/Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi is the sister of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She has garnered attention for sharing rare and nostalgic childhood memories, often unearthing old family photos to give her followers a window into the past. From throwbacks featuring her mother, Sharmila Tagore, to cherished moments with her siblings, Saba's social media posts beautifully reflect the warmth, legacy, and close-knit bond of the Pataudi family.

On April 30, Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to mark International Dance Day with a heartfelt tribute to her mother, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore.

In her post, Saba referred to her mother as a "born dancer" and an "iconic" figure, while playfully acknowledging that the grace and talent Sharmila displayed didn't quite pass on to the next generation.

To accompany her tribute, she shared a collection of nostalgic family photos, including a vintage image of Sharmila holding a young Sara Ali Khan, followed by a more recent photo where Sara is seen lovingly holding her grandmother. Additionally, Saba posted a rare series of childhood pictures of Sharmila dancing on stage, offering a glimpse into her mother's early artistic journey.

Saba captioned the post, “Born dancer! And an iconic I dont think ..we inherited the talent quite like hers . Making us proud in all levels of life. Keep shining, Ma. Love you lots and some more pics to follow. Sara and ma ..taken by me. Ma holding Sara. Years later...Sara holds her. Mahsha'Allah, Ma n Moi. Ma n Sara. Same. ;) It's in the genes . #sharmilatagore #internationaldanceday.” (sic)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)