After <i>Chhaava's</i> Aurangzeb, Akshaye Khanna Transforms Into Asuraguru Shukracharya In Telugu Debut <i>Mahakali</i>

Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios have unveiled the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna as Asuraguru Shukracharya from their upcoming film Mahakali.

The poster, featuring the actor's bearded look, symbolises the mystic appeal of his character. With a flowing silver beard, ascetic robes, and shining eyes, the actor embodies a complex figure who appears to carry the wisdom of both gods and demons.

While sharing the poster on X, RKD Studios wrote, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting the enigmatic Akshaye Khanna as the eternal Asuraguru Shukracharya from Mahakali."

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in the superhit film Chhaava, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actor played the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the period drama that narrates the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The actor will next be seen in Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh. Directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar, this movie features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

