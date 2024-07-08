Kareena Kapoor Sets The Internet On Fire With A New Mirror Selfie. Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar React

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram entry will drive away your Monday blues. The Crew actor, who is currently holidaying in Greece with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, shared a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram feed. In the picture, Kareena wears a striped shirt over a swimwear. She adds a dash of style with her shades and she ties her hair in a top bun. Kareena Kapoor can be seen clicking the picture against a beach in the background. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Is it Monday?" and dropped a series of emojis. In the comments section, sister Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Everyone wants ur Monday." Another comment read, "Bebo in Greece." Another comment read, "Amazing." Take a look:

Karan Johar, who is a dear friend of Kareena Kapoor, shared the picture on his Instagram stories and gave the caption a promotional twist. Sharing the picture, Karan Johar wrote, "Tauba Tauba." For the unversed, Tauba Tauba is a song from the upcoming film Bad Newz, produced by Dharma Productions. Vicky Kaushal already set the bar high with his killer moves in the song.

A couple of days ago, the Crew actor shared some oh-so-stunning sun-kissed selfies of herself. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a green easy-breezy outfit, can be seen soaking up the sunlight on a beach. What caught the Internet's attention was her picture with the "photobomber." No points for guessing who the photobomber is. Kareena shared a picture of heself with a shirtless Saif Ali Khan in the background. Referring to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.