The Internet Is Smitten By This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor And 'The Photobomber'. Can You Guess Him?

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram entry will make you plan your next travel holiday. The Crew actor, who is currently holidaying in London, shared some oh-so-stunning sun-kissed selfies of herself. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a green easy-breezy outfit, can be seen soaking up the sunlight on a beach. What caught the Internet's attention was her picture with the "photobomber." No points for guessing who the photobomber is. Kareena shared a picture of heself with a shirtless Saif Ali Khan in the background. Referring to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber."

The post drew reactions instantly. Let's have a quick look at the comments section. Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma wrote, "Best photobomber" and dropped a heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Oh my gosh my poo." Another comment read, "Queen princess like a goddess". Another comment read, "Stunning pics." Another comment read, "OMG!! Bebo soo beautiful." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together recently. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

Last month, Kareena Kapoor shared famjam pictures on her feed. The first picture features Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan. The second click features her with Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared another click of Taimur playing in the house, some pictures of herself savouring a sundae, snippets from her yoga diaries and a picture-perfect selfie. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.