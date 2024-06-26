Sharmila Tagore Reviews Daughter-In-Law Kareena Kapoor's Crew: 'Absurd, Beyond Belief, But...'

Sharmila Tagore with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently shared her review of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's latest offering Crew. Talking to Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, the actress praised the camaraderie between the three female leads of the film - Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She said, "It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman's worst enemy, not so here.”

She also went on to talk about howCrew has become a commercial success and that she wishes to see more women centric films. “Crew has done very well. Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done well at the box office. This will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films,” she added.

Sharmila Tagore and son Saif Ali Khan appeared on talk show Koffee With Karan 8 last year and talked about Kareena Kpaoor extensively. The show's host Karan Johar asked Sharmila Tagore, "Did you feel like the second time around, like Kareena is also a movie star, that you had invested so many emotions in his first wife, how was it to readjust and recalibrate?"

Without much ado, Sharmila Tagore answered, "I had known Kareena earlier. Meaning I had met her earlier and she had been very nice to me. She is lovely and she is what she is. She was with us when Tiger was ill and she was with us when he passed away."

Crew revolves around the story of three air hostesses who smuggle gold to another country to earn extra money. However, their happiness is short-lived as the story takes an unexpected turn. The movie has been jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.