Inside Pataudi Palace With Sharmila Tagore And Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in the advert. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has always been vocal about her admiration for her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan, the son of Sharmila Tagore and cricket icon Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the late Nawab of Pataudi. Now, in a new clip, Kareena Kapoor is seen having the best time with her mother-in-law at their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, albeit for an advertisement. The clip begins with an aerial shot of the majestic palace and soon moves inside to show Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore dancing in their respective rooms. The stars looked at ease as they swayed and grooved in the lavish rooms of the palace. The clip ends with the two sitting down for a meal at a grand table. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Rolling with the queen - Real to reel life."

Check out the video here:

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor had referred to her mother-in-law as her inspiration: “She is my inspiration as she continued her career despite getting married and having children. She worked with the biggest superstars and filmmakers. It is important for me to do that. She will always be my inspiration to have a career and family together. I do miss her in films. I have been a great fan of Hema Maliniji and my mother-in-law. I think they have been iconic actresses.”

Before that, when Sharmila Tagore appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor's talk showWhat Women Want, she had several words of praise for her daughter-in-law. “I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif (Ali Khan) would, not Soha (Ali Khan). Soha most certainly won't reply. I mean, she will take time but you will reply,” Sharmila Tagore said, adding, “If I am coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I will get what I want. That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table.”

More recently, on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Sharmila Tagore spoke about welcoming Kareena Kapoor into the family. "I had known Kareena earlier. Meaning I had met her earlier and she had been very nice to me. She is lovely and she is what she is. She was with us when Tiger was ill and she was with us when he passed away," she said.

Recalling one particular incident, the veteran actress said: “I had friends over, lots of people from Delhi. These two came and were sitting there. I casually said, ‘What's happening?' She (Kareena) said, ‘When Saif woke up in the morning, he told me this'...Giving the impression that they are living together. This is Delhi and these are my friends of my age. She said it so naturally, that when I even think about it I sort of laugh. So simple and sorted she is. She is so direct and very clear.”

Once again, there was a mention of the famous Kapoor hospitality. “And she always keeps a wonderful table - Kapoors. So, she would ask me, Amma, would you like to eat this? Would you like to eat that? So that's sorted. Dinner is on time. So, it's just so lovely. There is so much clarity.”

In a special segment of the same show, Kareena Kapoor said: “I have called her [Sharmila Tagore] Amma since the time I met Saif because I genuinely feel that love and connection for her because she's been so warm and so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter. Like Soha and Saba. She's always made me feel welcome."

Well, we hope to see the fabulous stars in a movie together soon.