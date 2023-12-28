Koffee With Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore On Daughter-In-Law Kareena Kapoor - 'She Is So Direct And Clear'

Sharmila Tagore with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

As Sharmila Tagore and son Saif Ali Khan sipped coffee on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, they extensively talked about family and films. And of course, Saif Ali Khan's wife and superstar Kareena Kapoor was name-checked on the episode. More than name-checked actually. The show's host Karan Johar asked Sharmila Tagore, "Did you feel like the second time around, like Kareena is also a movie star, that you had invested so many emotions in his first wife, how was it to readjust and recalibrate?"

Without much ado, Sharmila Tagore answered, "I had known Kareena earlier. Meaning I had met her earlier and she had been very nice to me. She is lovely and she is what she is. She was with us when Tiger was ill and she was with us when he passed away."

The veteran actress recalled an incident, when she got to know that Saif and Kareena were living together. "I had friends over, lots of people from Delhi. These two came and were sitting there. I casually said, What's happening. She (Kareena) said, when Saif woke up in the morning, he told me this...Giving the impression that they are living together. This is Delhi and these are my friends of my age," Sharmila Tagore said recalling the incident. She added, "She said it so naturally, that when I even think about it I sort of laugh. So simple and sorted she is. She is so direct and very clear."

She added, "And she always keeps a wonderful table - Kapoors. So, she would ask me, Amma, would like to like to eat this? Would you like to eat that? So that's sorted. Dinner is on time. So, it's just so lovely. There is so much clarity."

Meanwhile, a special segment aired on the show, where the Pataudis talked about Saif and Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor joined the session and said this about her mother-in-law: "I have called her Amma since the time I met Saif because I genuinely feel that love and connection for her because she's been so warm and so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter. Like Soha and Saba. She's always made me feel welcome."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recalled her first meeting with Saif on the sets of Tashan and she said, "What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being, my entire universe, my whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life. My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? and they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it."

During the Rapid Fire round, when Saif was asked, "One way Kareena has rubbed off on you," he replied, "In terms of time management, health, exercise, routine, disciple, patience. Phenomenal things." PS - Sharmila Tagore won the Rapid Fire hamper.