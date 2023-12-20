Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur's Birthday Celebrations. Courtesy Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur celebrates his 7th birthday today. Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor shared images from the celebrations and they are fun-filled ones. In the carousel post, Karisma Kapoor shared images with the birthday boy, Saif Ali Khan and sister Kareena. Kareena's younger son Jeh was MIA from the pictures. In one picture, Taimur can be seen seated on Karisma's lap. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing together in another picture and they can be seen setting fashion goals. While Kareena can be seen dressed in a colourful shirt, Karisma chooses a black ensemble. She can be seen matching it with a jacket. There's also a glimpse of the FCB (Fan Club Barcelona) theme-based birthday cake. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy." The celebrations took place at the Pataudi palace.

Kareena Kapoor shared a candid image of herself on Instagram story and wrote in the caption, "Not the birthday girl but the proud birthday Mamma."

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also wished Taimur with an adorable post. She shared a reel in which Taimur and Inaaya can be seen praying. She captioned the post, "Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday. Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end." FYI, Inaaya can be seen sneezing at the end of the video. Take a look:

Before flying out of Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor and her family gave the perfect shot to capture for the shutterbugs at the airport. Saif Ali Khan wished the shutterbugs advance merry christmas as well. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.