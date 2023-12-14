Karisma Kapoor's Post On Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: 'The One Who Led The Way'

Karisma shared this image. (courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her childhood days to wish her grandfather Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary. In the black-and-white picture, baby Karisma can be seen holding her "dadaji's" hands. She wrote in the caption, "The one who led the way.. remembering Dadaji on his birthday." Karisma's post garnered the Internet's love. A user wrote, "cute." Another user wrote, "Oh so cute picture."Another comment read, "So beautiful." Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Riddhima Kapoor is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story and dropped a heart emoji.

A few days back, Karisma Kapoor broke down on the sets of a reality show as a participant paid a tribute to her grandfather. In the video clip, we can see a participant singing the song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from the film Mera Naam Joker. The participant can be seen dressed as a joker. Karisma, who appeared as a guest on the show, can be seen getting emotional when she listens to the song. Karisma can be heard saying in the video, "Jo bhi aaj hum hai, thanks to this great man (Whatever we are today, thanks to this great man's achievements)". Mera Nam Joker was directed by Raj Kapoor and the film starred Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal in the lead roles.

Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. She is popular for films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.