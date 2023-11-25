Indian Idol 14: Karisma Kapoor Breaks Down After Watching Contestant's Tribute To Raj Kapoor

Karisma in the viral clip. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Karisma Kapoor grabbed the headlines as she broke down on the sets of reality show The Indian Idol 14 after watching the performance of Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan by a participant. The promo from the show was shared on Instagram. In the video clip, we can see a participant singing the song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from the film Mera Naam Joker. The participant can be seen dressed as a joker. Karisma, who appeared as a guest on the show, can be seen getting emotional when she listens to the song. Karisma can be heard saying in the video, "Jo bhi aaj hum hai, thanks to this great man (Whatever we are today, thanks to this great man's achievements)". Mera Nam Joker was directed by Raj Kapoor and the film stars Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal in the lead roles. Take a look at the video here:

Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. She often shares pictures from famjam celebrations, parties and film screenings. Karisma Kapoor shared her fan-girl moment as she was pictured with David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor's welcome party for him in Mumbai. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Did it for the kids...Swipe Not really. So warm and gracious. #ForeverFan." Take a look:

Prior to this, Karisma shared a blockbuster picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Navya Nanda from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. She is popular for films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.