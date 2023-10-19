Tamannaah Is On Fire. Big Love For Her Look From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor

Image instagrammed by Tamannaah. (Courtesy: Tamannaah)

When Tamannaah shares new pictures, her friends and colleagues can't keep calm. The Lust Stories 2 actor shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Dressed in a red bodycon outfit, Tamannaah looked every bit gorgeous in the pictures. Tagging a brand she's promoting, Tamannaah simply wrote in the caption, "@shiseido inspi-red!" and dropped a few heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a few fire emojis on Tamannaah's pictures. Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments thread. Richa Chadha dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Shilpa Rao also shared a few fire emojis on the pictures. Take a look at Tamannaah's post here:

Last week Tamannaah walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion week. Dressed in an embellished gown, Tamannaah was the showstopper for designer for Vani Vats's collections. Tamannaah also shared a few images off the ramp on her Instagram profile. Tamannaah wrote in the caption, "Walked for the collection "Piroi" by Vvanivats at LakmeFashionWeek." Take a look here:

Here's a picture of Tamannaah on the ramp shared by Lakme Fashion Week's official Instagram handle:

A few days back, Tamannaah shared a bunch of pictures of herself. In the carousel post, there were snippets from Tamannaah's Maldives diaries. In the last picture, Tamannaah can be seen lying covered with sand. There were snippets from Tamannaah's gym diaries as well. In one frame, she can be seen showing off her nail art. Tamannaah captioned the post, "My camera's on a roll." Take a look:

Tamannaah has been in the limelight for her personal and professional lives since the beginning of the year. She confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during the promotions of the Netflix anthology. In terms of work, Tamannaah was last seen in Jailer. She also featured in web series Aakhri Sach.