All That Glitters Is Actually Tamannaah - Pics From Her Ramp Walk

Tamannaah on the ramp. (Courtesy: LakmeFashionWeek)

Tamannaah set the ramp on fire on the 4th day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The Jailer actor was the showstopper for Vani Vats's collections. Tamannaah wore an embellished lehenga and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Tamannaah also shared a few images off the ramp on her Instagram profile. Tamannaah wrote in the caption, "Walked for the collection "Piroi" by Vvanivats at LakmeFashionWeek." The Internet also showered love on the actor's pictures. An Instagram user wrote, "Oh... Lovely." Another comment read, "Absolutely gorgeous." Another user wrote, "Looking stunning."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The official Instagram handle of Lakme Fashion Week also shared a video of Tamannaah walking the ramp. The caption read, "Tamannaahspeaks for One Infinite presents Vvani by Vani Vats on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Vani's collection 'Piroi' is dedicated to honouring the contemporary bride and her unwavering commitment to the institution of marriage. This collection draws inspiration from the powerful symbolism of threading all beads onto a single string, exploring how the intricacies of relationships can mirror the profound value that the institution of marriage holds in our lives. The collection features timeless and versatile pieces suitable for various occasions, symbolising the enduring nature of a strong marriage."

Take a look at the video here:

Here's a picture of Tamannaah on the ramp shared by Lakme Fashion Week's official Instagram handle:

A few days back, Tamannaah shared a bunch of pictures of herself. In the carousel post, there were snippets from Tamannaah's Maldives diaries. In the last picture, Tamannaah can be seen lying covered with sand. There were snippets from Tamannaah's gym diaries as well. In one frame, she can be seen showing off her nail art. Tamannaah captioned the post, "My camera's on a roll."

Take a look at the post here:

Tamannaah has been in the limelight for her personal and professional lives since the beginning of the year. She confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during the promotions of the Netflix anthology. In terms of work, Tamannaah was last seen in Jailer. She also featured in web series Aakhri Sach.