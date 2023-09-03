Vijay Varma On Not Keeping Relationship With Tamannaah Under Wraps: 'Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'

Image instagrammed by Vijay Varma. (Courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Bollywood's newest couple, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have been hogging all the headlines ever since the duo was paired together in Lust Stories 2. Soon after, Baahubali star Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with her co-star Vijay Varma during the promotion of the Netflix anthology. Now, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the Dahaad star was asked why he chose to not keep his relationship under wraps. Keeping his answer rather crisp, Vijay Varma said, "I love the song Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam.”

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma disclosed how he broke one of his dating rules for his girlfriend Tamannaah. Vijay Varma told Anupama Chopra in an interview with Film Companion, “When I started, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making.”

Lauding Tamannaah Bhatia for her “good work and good sense”, Vijay Varma revealed that she “brings perspective” to his life. The actor said, “Her [Tamannaah Bhatia] experience and her good work and good sense helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day. After all, I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately."

Meanwhile, about her relationship with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion in an interview this year, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are frequently spotted together. Tamannaah attended the special screening of Vijay's web series Kaalkoot last month. They posed, and hugged each other at the event. They were also pictured at a movie date a few days back.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will be next seen in Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's latest web series Aakhri Sach is earning her praise from all quarters.