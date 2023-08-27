Vijay Varma Reveals He Broke One Of His 'Dating Rules' For Tamannaah

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship has been making headlines for several months now. Now, in a recent interview, Vijay Varma opened up about a dating rule he had before meeting the actress. The actor said that when he was new to the entertainment world, he did not want to date anyone in the business because he was angry at the industry. However, after meeting Tamannaah Bhatia, his point of view changed. Vijay Varma told Anupama Chopra in an interview with Film Companion, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making.”

Lauding Tamannaah Bhatia for her “good work and good sense”, Vijay Varma revealed that she “brings perspective” to his life. The actor said, “Her [Tamannaah Bhatia] experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately."

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed their relationship about two months ago during another interview with Film Companion. This confirmation coincided with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's promotions for Lust Stories 2. The two actors shared screen space for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh's film in anthology. When asked how it felt to be dating a co-star, she candidly shared, “He (Vijay Verma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

Discussing modern dating dynamics, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed, “With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. We think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals.”

While describing her feelings for Vijay Varma, Tamannaah fondly stated, “He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Read the full story here.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will be next seen in Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's latest web series Aakhri Sach is earning her praise from all quarters.