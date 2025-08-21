IBPS Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 10,277 Clerk Posts Extended, Official Link Here

IBPS Clerk 2025 Last Date Extended: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online application deadline for IBPS Clerk 2025. Candidates can now fill the form till August 28, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of August 21. The application process began on August 1, 2025, and the last date for printing the application form is September 12, 2025.

This recruitment aims to fill clerk posts under the 15th Common Recruitment Process (CRP XV) for public sector banks across India.

How Many Vacancies Are Available in IBPS Clerk 2025?

The vacancies are spread across different states and participating banks. Uttar Pradesh (1,315), Maharashtra (1,117), Karnataka (1,170), and Tamil Nadu (894) are among the states with the highest openings.

Bank-wise, Canara Bank leads with 3,000 vacancies, followed by Central Bank of India (2,000), Bank of Baroda (1,684), and Punjab National Bank (1,150). Some banks, like Indian Bank and UCO Bank, are yet to declare their numbers.

Who Can Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025?

To apply for the post of Customer Service Associate (CSA) under IBPS Clerk recruitment, candidates must:

• Hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

• Be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2025. Age relaxations apply as per government rules.

The application fee is Rs 850 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 175 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The fee can be paid online through debit/credit cards, net banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.

What is the Exam Pattern for IBPS Clerk 2025?

The IBPS Clerk 2025 exam pattern consists of two stages: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam.

Preliminary Exam (October 2025)

The preliminary exam is divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam comprises 100 questions, carrying 100 marks, and has a duration of 60 minutes. The section-wise breakdown is as follows:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Main Exam (November 2025)

The main exam consists of four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam has a total of 155 questions, carrying 200 marks, and has a duration of 160 minutes. The section-wise breakdown is as follows:

General/Financial Awareness: 40 questions, 50 marks, 20 minutes

General English: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 40 questions, 60 marks, 35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks, 30 minutes

To progress in the selection process, candidates must qualify in both the preliminary and main exams.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025?

Candidates can apply only through the official website ibps.in.

Steps to Apply:

Step 1. Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the IBPS Clerk 2025 apply online link

Step 3. Register with your details and create a login ID

Step 4. Fill the application form carefully

Step 5. Upload photo, signature, and required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7. Save a printout for future use

Direct Link To Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025