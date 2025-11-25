Advertisement

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The 15th edition of the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive seeks to fill 10,277 posts, with specific reservations allotted across five categories

IBPS Clerk Mains 2025: will be invited for an interview

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Clerk mains examination admit card/call letter. Candidates who applied for the exam can check and download the admit card until December 2, 2025 on the official website ibps.in.Those who qualify the mains exam will be invited for an interview, followed by document verification before being appointed to the post of Clerk.

The 15th edition of the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive seeks to fill 10,277 posts, with specific reservations allotted across five categories.

Category-wise vacancies

  • General: 4,671
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 2,271
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 972
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 1,550
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 813

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "CRP-CSA-XV Online Main Exam Call Letter".
  • Then, enter your registration number and password and click on "Login".
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save it to take it to the future reference.

The selection of candidates is done through four stages -

  • Online Preliminary Examination
  • Online Main Examination
  • Interview
  • Document Verification

