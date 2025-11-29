Detailed Overview Of IBPS Clerk Mains 2025: Exam Pattern, Shift Timings And Category Wise Vacancies



The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct the IBPS Clerk Mains Exams 2025 on November 29 to December 2, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift from 8:35 am to 10:35 am. Those who qualify the mains exam will be invited for an interview, followed by document verification before being appointed to the post of Clerk.

The IBPS Clerk Mains exam paper will have three sections: General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The total duration of the exam is 160 minutes.

The candidates are required to appear in one single shift from 8:35 to 10:35 am.

The 15th edition of the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive seeks to fill 10,277 posts, with specific reservations allotted across five categories.

Category-wise vacancies

General: 4,671

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 2,271

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 972

Scheduled Caste (SC): 1,550

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 813