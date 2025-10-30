IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased By 2,837; Total Rises To 13,533

IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the number of vacancies for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025, offering a big opportunity to candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam earlier this month. With the addition of 2,837 posts, the total number of vacancies has now risen from 10,277 to 13,533.

According to the revised notification, the highest increase in vacancies has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where the number of posts has gone up from 1,315 to 2,346. In Bihar, vacancies have increased from 308 to 748, while Rajasthan's count has risen from 328 to 394. In contrast, Delhi has seen a slight reduction in openings.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exam was conducted on October 4 and 5, 2025, and candidates are now awaiting their results. According to the official schedule, the prelims results will be announced in November, followed by the main examination later in the same month.

The IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes.