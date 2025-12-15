"Avoid My-State-My-State Attitude": Top Court Raps Tamil Nadu On Language Policy

Tamil Nadu should engage the Centre on its demand for the retention of its two-language policy and not air its views on media, the Supreme Court said today while hearing a case an allocation of land for new Central schools that will follow the three-language policy.

"Don't make it into a language issue. We are a federal society. You are part of the Republic. If you come one step forward, they (the Centre) will also come one step forward... the 'My-State-My-State' attitude must be avoided," said Justice BV Nagarathna, who was part of the two-judge bench hearing the matter.

Her response came as senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the state, had reiterated Tamil Nadu's objections, saying the proposed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow a three-language formula, whereas the state has a statutory two-language policy.

Justice Nagarathna said during the consultation, the state can put conditions such as having a two-language policy, instead of the three-language policy followed by JNVs.

"After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has gotten all the glory. It is the largest industrialised state in south India... You grab this opportunity. Don't take it as imposition, it is an opportunity for your students," Justice Nagarathna said.

"You can say this is our language policy. They will look into it. They cannot discredit your policy. Bring to the notice of the secretaries of the Central Government about your Act and how you are going about it. Please have a positive attitude," she added.

The bench of Justices Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan also directed the authorities to ascertain the extent of land required for establishing JNVs in each district of Tamil Nadu.

The court made it clear that the exercise ordered by it today was only exploratory. "We are only making an exercise. We are not asking you to put a foundation stone today," the judges said.

In its directions, the court also made it clear that its orders were issued in the interest of students.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had held that Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will not violate the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, 2006, and directed the state to provide temporary accommodation for 240 students in each district within two months.

The court had found that the state's blanket refusal curtailed students' rights to choose educational institutions and was inconsistent with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.