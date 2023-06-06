Tamannaah Bhatia's Dazzling New Pic Prompts This Reaction From Vijay Varma

Image was shared by Tamannaah Bhatia. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks )

After setting social media abuzz with her dazzling appearance in the teaser of Netflix's Lust Story 2, Tamannaah Bhatia is here to bless our feeds with some stunning pictures of herself in a cute white crop top. But this time it's not just the fans who are impressed. Tamannaah's latest post has also prompted a reaction from the actor and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma. Sharing the post, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Crop it like it's hot." Vijay Varma was almost instant in replying to the post with fire emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

A few hours ago, Vijay Varma dropped the teaser of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 and got the internet talking about the pairing of Vijay Varma and herself in one of the stories. Unsurprisingly, On the post shared by Vijay Varma, the comments are all about Tamannaah. An Instagram user wrote, "You and Tamannaah, Oh my God." "Meri tamannaah hai ki aapki yeh series bahut hit ho (I wish for this series to be a big hit)," a second read. A third added, "Humari tamannah hai ki aapki story tamam darshakon ko pasand aye ( we wish that your story is liked by the audience)," inputs from another user. "So we get to see you and Tammy," another one added. "Can't wait to see my favourite actors Vijay and Tamannaah," another comment read.

Vijay Varma captioned the post, "Fall in love with lust all over again, because Lust Stories 2 is coming back, only on Netflix #LustStories2OnNetflix."

This is what Vijay Varma posted:

Meanwhile, the couple were spotted together yet again for a night out in Mumbai. Vijay Varma opted for a suit that he paired with a blue shirt, while Tamannaah wore a crop top with matching pants and a blazer.

Take a look:

A few days back, Gulshan Devaiah, who starred alongside Vijay in Dahaad, was asked whether the rumours of the two actors dating are true. Refusing to comment, the actor said, “I have no idea. I haven't even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing them. However, he added the two stars have very good chemistry. “But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (There is something but what is it exactly, I don't know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

Rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia dating gained momentum after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December, last year. Following this, they have been spotted together on several instances.